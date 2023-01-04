Valencia and Cadiz will be in action in La Liga for the first time this year when they lock horns at the Mestalla on Friday (January 6).

The visitors will head into the weekend looking to snap their three-game winless run against Los Che and move out of the relegation zone.

Valencia, meanwhile, kicked off the new year on a high with a 3-0 victory over La Nucia in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Before that, Gennaro Gattuso’s men were on a three-game losing streak across competitions, including a 2-1 league defeat against Villareal on New Year’s Eve. With 19 points from 15 games, Valencia are tenth in La Liga, level on points with 11th-placed Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Cadiz failed to find their feet in the league last time out, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Almeria on December 31.

They are now winless in three La Liga games, managing just one victory in their last nine since September. With 12 points from 15 matches, Cadiz are 19th in the standings but could rise to 16th with all three points this weekend.

Valencia vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings, Valencia boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Cadiz have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Los Che are unbeaten in their five home games against Cadiz, claiming three wins and two draws since April 2006.

Valencia are winless in six of their last seven La Liga games, losing three and claiming as many draws since early October.

Cadiz are without a win in four away games in the league, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid in September.

Valencia vs Cadiz Prediction

Valencia will look to build on their comprehensive cup win as they step into the business end of the season. Cadiz, meanwhile, have put together a fine run. While they should put up a fight, Los Che should claim all three points in front of their fans.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Cadiz

Valencia vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Cadiz’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Valencia’s last six games across competitions.)

