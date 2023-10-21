Valencia vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2023

Round 10 of the Spanish La Liga comes to an end on Monday when Valencia and Cadiz clash at the Mestalla Stadium.

Sergio’s men won both home and away meetings between the sides last season and will be looking to pick up a third consecutive victory over the hosts.

Valencia turned in a resolute team performance last time out when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Mallorca at the Estadi de Son Moix.

Prior to that, Ruben Baraja‘s men were on a two-match losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Real Sociedad and Real Betis respectively.

After nine rounds of matches, Valencia are currently 10th in the La Liga standings, level on 11 points with Las Palmas and Getafe.

Elsewhere, Cadiz suffered back-to-back La Liga defeats for the first time since May as they were beaten 1-0 by Girona just before the international break.

Sergio’s side have now gone five straight games without a win, losing three and picking up two draws since their 3-1 victory over Villarreal on September 1.

With nine points from nine matches, Cadiz are currently 14th in the league table, level on points with 13th-placed Sevilla.

Valencia vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Valencia boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cadiz have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Sergio’s men are unbeaten in their last six La Liga matches against Valencia, picking up three wins and three draws since a 5-3 loss in April 2006.

Valencia are currently on a four-match winless run, picking up just two points from the last 12 available.

Cadiz are without a win in their last nine La Liga away matches, losing six and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory at Real Betis back in April.

Valencia vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about in recent months and this gives Valencia a slight edge on Monday.

We predict Baraja's men will take the positives from their draw against Mallorca and come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Cadiz

Valencia vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in their last five clashes)