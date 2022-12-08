Valencia vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2022

Valencia will square off against Clermont Foot at the Estadio Antonio Puchades in their first friendly game of the ongoing international break on Friday.

Valencia are in 10th place in the La Liga table while Clermont Foot are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings. Interestingly, both teams have 19 points to their name in their respective league campaigns as well.

This is the first friendly game of the ongoing international break for Valencia as they look to stay sharp before the La Liga campaign resumes later this month. Clermont Foot are also playing their first friendly game of the month and will also resume their Ligue 1 campaign later this month.

They will play Real Valladolid on Tuesday before returning to France for their remaining friendlies.

Valencia vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time across all competitions.

Clermont Foot are winless in their last five games across all competitions, playing out three draws and suffering a couple of defeats in that period.

Valencia have just one win to their name in their last six games across all competitions. Three games have ended in draws while they have suffered a couple of defeats in that period as well.

Both Valencia and Clermont Foot have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in three of their last five games across all competitions.

Clermont have scored at least a goal in their last eight games across all competitions while Valencia have failed to score in just one of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Valencia vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Valencia are playing in their own backyard and will be looking to make the most of home advantage in this match. They have a slight advantage when it comes to squad quality as well.

Clermont Foot have never faced a Spanish team before this game and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves here. They are winless in their last five games and might struggle here, with that in mind, we back Valencia to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Clermont Foot

Valencia vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Justin Kluivert to score any or assist time - Yes

