Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Basque outfit eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Che slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 13 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' seven victories.

Valencia have lost each of their last two matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 17 such games preceding this run.

After consecutive losses at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga between 1999 and 2001, Valencia have lost each of their last nine matches at home in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have lost four of their last five matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga and have conceded at least three goals in each of these four defeats.

Valencia have lost their last two games in La Liga and have not suffered three consecutive league defeats since February last year.

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Valencia have shown marked improvement since the start of their league campaign and have a point to prove going into this game. Los Che have a good squad at their disposal and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have exceeded expectations and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes