Valencia vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Valencia and Elche will go head-to-head at the Mestalla in round nine of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday (October 15).

The visitors head into the weekend as the only team yet to taste victory this season and will look to end that unwanted record.

Valencia maintained their fine run of results, claiming a 2-1 victory over Osasuna on Friday. They are unbeaten in three games on the trot, claiming two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano on September 10.

With 13 points from eight games, Valencia are seventh in the standings, level on points with eighth-placed Osasuna.

Meanwhile, Elche snapped their five-game losing streak following a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. However, they have failed to win their eight games, claiming two draws and losing six.

With two points from a possible 24, Elche are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Valencia vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last eight meetings, Valencia boast a superior record in this fixture.

Elche have picked up just two wins in this period and lost on their last four visits to the Mestalla.

Valencia are on a three-game winning streak against Elche, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Elche are the only winless team in the La Liga this season, claiming two draws and losing six of their eight games.

Valencia have won five of their last six home games across competitions, with a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in August being the only exception.

Valencia vs Elche Prediction

Valencia have been impressive at home in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against an Elche side who are winless this season. A one-sided contest with the hosts claiming all three points could ensue.

Prediction: Valencia 3-1 Elche

Valencia vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: First to score - Valencia (Valencia have opened the scoring in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

