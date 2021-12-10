Valencia vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Valencia invite Elche to the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday as La Liga action returns over the weekend.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions and in their previous outing, they came back from behind to record a 2-1 away win at Celta Vigo.

Elche recorded their first win in eight La Liga outings as they beat 18th-placed Cadiz 3-1 at home. It was the Valencian club's second consecutive win across all competitions. They recorded a 2-0 win over Leioa in the Copa Del Rey last Friday.

Valencia vs Elche Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 48 times across all competitions. The hosts lead 23-15 in wins while 10 games have ended in a draw. The last 11 games in the fixture have produced conclusive results with seven games ending in a win for Los Murciélagos and four for the visiting side.

Last season both sides recorded a win in their home fixtures. Elche won 2-1 at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero and Valencia returned the favor with a 1-0 win at Saturday's venue in January.

Valencia form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Elche form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Valencia vs Elche Team News

Valencia

Centre-back Gabriel Paulista is ruled out with a hamstring injury until the first week of February. Dimitri Foulquier and Mouctar Diakhaby return from their one-game suspension for this game. Here are the rest of the absentees for Los Che:

Thierry Correia - Back in training

Jose Gaya and Maximiliano Gómez picked up their fifth yellow cards of the campaign and will serve a one-game ban here.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Thierry Correia

Suspended: Jose Gaya, Maximiliano Gómez

Elche

Javier Pastore remains a doubt after being ruled out with a knock in the Copa del Rey clash against Leioa. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors -

Pedro Bigas - Physical discomfort

Josema - Physical discomfort

Injured: Javier Pastore, Josema, Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Elche Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jasper Cillessen; Dimitri Foulquier, Omar Alderete, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato; Uros Racic, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler, Helder Costa; Goncalo Guedes

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kiko Casilla; Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Diego González Polanco, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Fidel Chaves; Dario Benedetto, Lucas Perez

Valencia vs Elche Prediction

Valencia have done well to remain unbeaten in their last six games and are the favorites in their home game against Valencian rivals Elche. The visiting side showed promise in their 3-1 win over Cadiz but might struggle against Valencia, who've conceded just two goals in their last four outings.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Elche.

Edited by Shardul Sant