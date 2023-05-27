Valencia vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol take on an impressive Valencia side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have been in abysmal form this season. The Catalan outfit did well to hold Atletico Madrid to a 3-3 draw this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. Los Che slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 24 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 14 victories.

Valencia have played out draws in their last two games against Espanyol in La Liga and have never played out three consecutive draws against the Catalans in the competition.

Valencia have lost only one of their last 13 matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2021.

After a run of only one defeat in eight matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Espanyol have lost three of their last seven such games in the competition.

Espanyol have picked up only 35 points from their 36 games this season - their second-worst tally at this stage of the competition.

Valencia vs Espanyol Prediction

Valencia have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. Los Che have good players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle in this match.

Espanyol are on the brink of relegation at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Espanyol

Valencia vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Edinson Cavani to score - Yes

