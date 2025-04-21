Valencia vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025

Valencia will welcome Espanyol to the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga on Tuesday. Both teams have 38 points to their name thus far, and 13th-placed visitors have a game in hand.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. Their winning streak was ended after three games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Rayo Vallecano. César Tárrega's own goal gave Vallecano the lead in the first half, and substitute Umar Sadiq leveled the score in the 75th minute.

Periquitos made it three wins on the spin last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Getafe. Marash Kumbulla scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute. Notably, they kept their third clean sheet in four games in that win.

Valencia vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 187 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 87 wins. Periquitos have 61 wins to their name, and 39 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Los Ches, though the last four games have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Valencia have seen conclusive results in their nine home games across all competitions in 2025, recording six wins.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last five away games, recording three wins.

The hosts have outscored Periquitos 36-34 in LaLiga thus far. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding eight fewer goals (40).

The visitors have won just one of their last eight meetings against Los Ches, with that triumph coming away from home.

Valencia vs Espanyol Prediction

Los Che have enjoyed a good run of form and have lost just one of their last 10 league outings, though that loss was registered at home. While they are unbeaten in their last seven games, they have scored one goal apiece in four games during that period.

Enzo Barrenechea was injured against Vallecano last week and is likely to sit this one out. Thierry Correia is sidelined with an injury while Iván Jaime faces a late fitness test. Umar Sadiq picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and will serve a suspension here.

Periquitos have won four of their last five games and have kept clean sheets in these wins. Notably, they have won three of their last four away games. Nevertheless, they have won just one of their last 15 away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Javi Puado is back from a suspension, while José Gragera and Brian Oliván will likely miss the trip to Barcelona with injuries.

While both teams head into the match in great form, Los Che have a good home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Espanyol

Valencia vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

