Valencia vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Valencia are set to play Espanyol at the Mestalla Stadium on Friday for their next La Liga game.

Valencia come into this game on the back of a 4-3 win over Alessio Lisci's Levante in the league. Braces from Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes and star midfielder Carlos Soler ensured victory for Jose Bordalas' Valencia, who had Serbian midfielder Uros Racic sent off late in the second-half.

Goals from midfielder Jose Campana, attacker Roger Marti and North Macedonia international Enis Bardhi proved to be a mere consolation for Levante, who had former Valencia striker Roberto Soldado sent off late in the second-half.

Espanyol, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo in the league. Goals from former Valencia attacker Santi Mina, star striker Iago Aspas and midfielder Denis Suarez secured the win for Celta Vigo. Striker Loren Moron scored the sole goal for Espanyol.

Valencia vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Valencia hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost eight and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Valencia beating Espanyol 1-0. A first-half goal from French striker Kevin Gameiro sealed the deal for Valencia, who had left-back Jaume Costa sent off late in the second-half.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-D

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-L

Valencia vs Espanyol Team News

Valencia

Valencia manager Jose Bordalas will be unable to call upon the services of former Villarreal and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista, while there are doubts over the availability of Paraguayan centre-back Omar Alderete, left-back Toni Lato and Guadeloupe international Dimitri Foulquier. and Portuguese right-back Thierry Correia. Serbia international Uros Racic is suspended.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Thierry Correia, Omar Alderete, Dimitri Foulquier, Toni Lato

Suspended: Uros Racic

Espanyol

Meanwhile, Espanyol will be without experienced midfielder David Lopez, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Oscar Gil and Belgian forward Landry Dimata. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Vicente Moreno is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: David Lopez

Doubtful: Landry Dimata, Oscar Gil

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jasper Cillessen, Cristiano Piccini, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Helder Costa, Yunus Musah, Marcos Andre, Denis Cheryshev, Goncalo Guedes

OptaJose @OptaJose 3 - Gonçalo Guedes 🇵🇹 has been directly involved in three goals in the same game for @valenciacf_en for the second time in all competitions (two goals and an assist), after October 2017 against Sevilla (two and one). Stellar. 3 - Gonçalo Guedes 🇵🇹 has been directly involved in three goals in the same game for @valenciacf_en for the second time in all competitions (two goals and an assist), after October 2017 against Sevilla (two and one). Stellar. https://t.co/LSNGpdto9q

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Lopez, Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa, Nico Melamed, Yangel Herrera, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado, Oscar Melendo, Raul de Tomas

OptaJose @OptaJose 15 - Wu Lei 🇨🇳 has scored 15 goals in 113 appearances for Espanyol across all competitions, surpassed only by Raúl de Tomás 🇪🇸 for the club since the start of 2019 (36 in 69 appearances). Crucial. 15 - Wu Lei 🇨🇳 has scored 15 goals in 113 appearances for Espanyol across all competitions, surpassed only by Raúl de Tomás 🇪🇸 for the club since the start of 2019 (36 in 69 appearances). Crucial. https://t.co/KTZJPJaou4

Valencia vs Espanyol Prediction

Valencia's issues in recent years have been well-covered, but the club are in a fairly stable position this season. Under Jose Bordalas' management, Valencia are currently 8th in the league, and have won their last three league games.

Given that they level on points with Barcelona, it must rankle Valencia fans to see academy graduate Ferran Torres move to the Camp Nou outfit from Manchester City for a fee of £49.5 million. Criticism was aimed for at Valencia selling him to Manchester City, and it is evident now that Torres is well on his way to becoming a star.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are currently 11th in the league, five points behind Valencia. Former Real Madrid striker Raul de Tomas has enjoyed an excellent season, and has scored eight league goals so far. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and he recently made his debut for the Spanish national team.

Valencia should win here.

Prediction: Valencia 1-0 Espanyol

