Valencia vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 3-3 draw against Las Palmas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to the season. Los Che held Real Madrid to an admirable 2-2 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 19 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 14 victories.

After a run of eight victories in nine matches at home against Getafe in La Liga, Valencia have won only two of their last seven such games in the competition.

Getafe have won their last two matches against Valencia by a 1-0 scoreline in La Liga and have never secured three consecutive victories against the hosts in the competition so far.

Valencia have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last two matches against Getafe in La Liga - their longest goalscoring drought against Getafe in the history of the competition.

After a run of five victories in six matches in La Liga, Valencia are winless in their last three matches in the competition.

Valencia vs Getafe Prediction

Valencia have shown marked improvement in recent months but have stuttered over the past week. Los Che have a good squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to put their poor form behind them.

Getafe have blown hot and cold this season but are capable of holding their own on their day. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Getafe

Valencia vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes