Valencia vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Valencia and Getafe will battle for three points in a lunchtime kick-off in La Liga matchday 35 on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Estadio de Mestalla.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 3-2 away victory they registered over Las Palmas last weekend. They went ahead through Hugo Duro's 22nd-minute strike while Sandro Ramirez equalized through a VAR-awarded penalty in first-half injury time. Duro completed his brace shortly before the hour mark while Alex Suarez's own goal made it 3-1 with 15 minutes to go. Oliver McBurnie pulled one back for the home side in the 83rd minute.

Getafe, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano. Florian Lejeune's seventh-minute strike settled the contest.

The loss left Los Azulones in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 34 games. Valencia are three points better off, directly above them.

Valencia vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have 20 wins from the last 44 head-to-head games. Getafe were victorious 14 times, while 10 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Valencia are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run (five wins).

Getafe have been winless in seven games on this ground since 2018 (four losses).

Valencia have lost just one of their last eight home games in the league, winning six and keeping a clean sheet in four victories.

Valencia vs Getafe Prediction

Valencia were in danger of relegation when Carlos Corberan was appointed in December. However, the 42-year-old has overseen such an upturn in fortunes that Los Che are now in the conversation for continental qualification. They sit just two points behind the top eight with four games to go.

Getafe, for their part, are seemingly out of contention for Europe despite sitting just behind their hosts. Jose Bordelas' side have paid the price for losing their last four league games on the bounce and the 61-year-old will be hoping to end that run against his former side.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Valencia 1-0 Getafe

Valencia vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Valencia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More