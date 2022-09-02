Valencia vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Valencia are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Getafe on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have been in poor form this season. The Madrid-based outfit held Villarreal to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. Los Che slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Getafe and have won 18 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed 12 victories against Valencia and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-L-L

Valencia vs Getafe Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Eray Comert and Jose Gaya have served their suspensions and will be available for selection this weekend. Valencia have no discernible injury concerns and will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe have a point to prove

Getafe

Damian Suarez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Omar Alderete and Luis Milla are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Damian Suarez

Doubtful: Omar Alderete, Luis Milla

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Getafe Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jesus Vazquez, Mouctar Diakhaby, Cristhian Mosquera, Thierry Correia; Nico Gonzalez, Hugo Guillamon; Yunus Musah, Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo; Hugo Duro

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Alex Revuelta, Domingos Duarte, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam; Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Portu; Enes Unal, Borja Mayoral

Valencia vs Getafe Prediction

Valencia have faced yet another player exodus this summer and have their work cut out for them this season. With Carlos Soler unavailable, the likes of Hugo Duro and Samu Castillejo will need to step up for Los Che this season.

Getafe can present a robust front on their day but find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. Valencia are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-0 Getafe

