Valencia vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2022

Valencia will get their 2022-23 La Liga campaign underway on Sunday when they welcome Girona to the Mestalla Stadium.

The visitors secured their promotion to the top flight last season and will look to announce their return to the top tier with a bang.

Valencia enjoyed a solid 2021-23 campaign, securing a ninth-placed finish in La Liga, picking up 48 points from 38 games. Los Che also progressed to the final of the Copa del Rey, where they suffered a disappointing penalty shootout defeat against Real Betis.

Valencia head into the weekend off the back of a fine pre-season, picking up three wins and one draw from five friendlies.

Meanwhile, Girona clinched promotion to the La Liga last season via the playoffs, claiming a 3-1 aggregate victory over Tenerife in the final. They secured a sixth-placed finish in the second tier last term, claiming 68 points from 42 games.

Girona picked up just two wins in pre-season, losing two and claiming two draws in six friendlies.

Valencia vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Valencia claiming three wins from their last four encounters.

Girona have picked up one win in this period, which came in March 2018, when they saw off Los Che 1-0 away from home.

Valencia head into the weekend on a run of just one win in their last nine La Liga games, losing three and claiming five draws since the start of April.

Girona are unbeaten in their last three competitive outings, picking up two wins and a draw in their final three games of the 2021-22 La Liga 2 campaign.

Valencia vs Girona Prediction

While Girona will look to announce their return to the Spanish top flight on a high, they face a more experienced Valencia side who have won their last two home games. Los Che should make use of their home advantage once again and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Girona

Valencia vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia.

Tip 2: First to score - Valencia (Valencia have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games).

Tip 2: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Girona’s last five outings).

