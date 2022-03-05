Valencia vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in a crucial clash at the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday.

Valencia vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cadiz last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slump after a strong start to their La Liga campaign. Los Che edged Athletic Bilbao to a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey earlier this week and will look to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Valencia vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an impressive record against Granada and have won 14 out of 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's two victories.

Valencua have lost only one of the last 18 games against Granada in La Liga and have an impressive recent record against their opponents on Saturday.

Valencia have an excellent record against Granada at the Mestalla and have played 25 home games against their opponents without a defeat.

Granada have lost only one of their last eight matches against teams from the region of Valencia and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Valencia are on a four-game winless streak in La Liga matches at the Mestalla and cannot afford another poor result at the moment.

Granada are winless in their last eight matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five matches.

Valencia vs Granada Prediction

Valencia have blown hot and cold for a majority of their season and will need to find consistency ahead of the business end of their campaign. Los Che have a host of impressive players and will need a system to justify their potential.

Granada are on the brink of the relegation zone and cannot afford a dip in form at the moment. Valencia are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Granada

Valencia vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ciro Immobile to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Valencia to keep a clean sheet: YES

