Valencia vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight this season. The away side eased past Arosa by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in the Copa del Rey this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Che eased past Logrones by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Valencia vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Granada and have won 15 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's two victories.

Valencia have lost only one of their last 19 matches away from home against Granada in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline away from home in December 2020.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last 26 matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Valencia have lost three of their last six matches at home against Andalusian opponents in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 30 such games preceding this run.

Granada have lost four of their first five games away from home in La Liga this season.

Valencia vs Granada Prediction

Valencia have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Hugo Duro and Diego Lopez have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to be at their best in this match.

Granada have been in dismal form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Valencia are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Granada

Valencia vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes