Valencia vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with an impressive Las Palmas side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Friday.

Valencia vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and were fairly impressive in their first match of the season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Che edged Sevilla to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Valencia vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won seven out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' four victories.

Valencia have won eight of their last 12 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming in the opening game of their 2016-17 campaign.

Las Palmas have won four of their last five matches against Valencia in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 18 such games preceding this run.

Valencia have lost only one of their last 15 matches at home against newly-promoted teams in La Liga, with their only such defeat coming at the hands of Espanyol in December 2021.

Las Palmas are winless in their last 17 La Liga matches - their longest such streak in the competition.

Valencia vs Las Palmas Prediction

Valencia have made a positive start to their La Liga campaign and will look to make the most of their form. Los Che can pack a punch on their day and will look to secure a place in Europe this season.

Las Palmas have fought their way through the Segunda Division and currently have an impressive squad at their disposal. Valencia are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Las Palmas

Valencia vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes