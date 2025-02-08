Valencia vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leganes lock horns with Valencia in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Leganes Preview

Leganes are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. Los Che suffered a stunning 5-0 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an excellent recent record against Leganes and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' paltry one victory.

After a run of victories in their first four matches against Leganes in La Liga, Valencia have failed to win their last five such games in the competition.

Leganes have played out draws in four of their last nine matches against Valencia in La Liga - they have played out more draws only against Deportivo Alaves in the history of the top flight.

Leganes have kept clean sheets in their last two matches against Valencia in La Liga and have maintained longer such runs only against Las Palmas, Malaga, and Celta Vigo in the top flight.

Valencia have won two of their last five matches in La Liga.

Valencia vs Leganes Prediction

Valencia have been shockingly poor so far this season but have shown signs of a resurgence in recent weeks. Los Che are four points away from safety in the La Liga standings and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Leganes have also endured their struggles this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Leganes

Valencia vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

