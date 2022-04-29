Valencia vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante lock horns with an impressive Valencia outfit at the Estadio Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Levante Preview

Levante are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have endured an abysmal season so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to be more robust going into this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Los Che suffered a 2-0 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an impressive record in thge Derby del Turia and have won 21 out of 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's eight victories.

Valencia have lost only one of their last nine matches against Levante, with their only defeat during this period coming in March 2021.

Valencia are unbeaten in all their 15 La Liga matches against Levante at the Mestalla and will look to extend their steak this weekend.

Valencia have won four of their last five La Liga matches against teams from the region of Valencia but did lose their previous game against Villarreal by a 2-0 margin.

Valencia have won only 10 of their 33 La Liga matches so far this season and managed fewer than 10 victories only once in their history.

Levante have won two of their last four matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in their previous nine matches in the competition.

Valencia vs Levante Prediction

Valencia can pack a punch on their day but will need to take it up a notch in the coming weeks. The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Maxi Gomez can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Levante have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Valencia have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 3-1 Levante

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Valencia vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Goncalo Guedes to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi