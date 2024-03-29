Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Granada to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and be confident ahead of this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Che suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Villarreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an impressive recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 10 victories.

Valencia have lost two of their last three matches against Mallorca in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the nine such games preceding this run.

After a run of six victories in seven matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga, Valencia have won only two of their last seven such games in the competition.

After a run of eight defeats in nine matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run at the Mestalla since a run of 17 games in 2020.

Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction

Valencia have restored the Mestalla as an inimitable fortress yet again this season and will be intent on making the most of their home advantage. Los Che have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have improved their away record this season. Valencia are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Mallorca

Valencia vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes