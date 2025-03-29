Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Valencia in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Espanyol to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Valencia vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good recent record against Valencia and have won five out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's four victories.

Valencia are winless in their last five matches against Mallorca in La Liga - their longest such streak against them in the history of the competition.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against Valencia in La La Liga and could achieve a run of four such games in a row for the first time in their history.

Mallorca won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin in November last year and could complete a league double over Valencia for the second time in the last three years in La Liga - they had never achieved the feat in the competition prior to this run.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches.

Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca have dominated this fixture in recent years and will look to be at their best at the Mestalla this weekend. Vedat Muriqi has been impressive for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally on Sunday.

Valencia have managed to recover from their poor start to the season but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Mallorca are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Mallorca

Valencia vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

