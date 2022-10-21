Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Valencia and Mallorca will go head-to-head in round 11 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday (October 22).

Los Piratas are winless in their last four visits to the Mestalla and will look to end their poor run.

Valencia failed to return to winning ways on Tuesday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla. They are now unbeaten in their last five outings, claiming two wins and three draws.

With 15 points from ten games, Valencia are eighth in the La Liga standings, level on points with Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Mallorca failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad. They have now failed to win their last four games, claiming one draw and losing three since a 1-0 victory over Almeria in September.

Mallorca are 16th in the league table, picking up nine points from their opening ten games.

Valencia vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have been the dominant team in this fixture, claiming 16 wins from the last 32 meetings.

Mallorca have picked up eight wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last four home games against Mallorca, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 2-1 loss in October 2010.

Mallorca are on a four-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible 12.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last five outings, claiming three draws and two wins since a 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano in September.

Valencia vs Mallorca Prediction

Valencia head into the weekend as slight favourites to claim all three points, as they're on a solid run of five wins and one draw from their eight home games across competitions. The hosts should come out on top, as they take on an out-of-sorts Mallorca team who're on a four-game winless run.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Mallorca

Valencia vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Valencia’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

