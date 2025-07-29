Valencia vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Valencia will square off against Marseille at Nou Estadi Costa Daurada in a friendly on Tuesday. This will be the second and final match of the AirCup, a preseason friendly tournament.

Los Ches will play their third friendly thus far and have endured a winless run in the preseason. They met Leganes last week and were held to a goalless draw. They are set to play two more friendlies in August before getting their 2025-26 La Liga campaign underway against Real Sociedad.

Les Phocéens have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far. After being held to a 1-1 draw by Olympic Charleroi, they registered a 2-0 win over Girona in the first match of the AirCup. Mason Greenwood continued his fine form as he scored from the penalty spot, and Amine Gouiri converted from the spot after the break.

Valencia vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just once so far, with that meeting taking place in the 2004 UEFA Cup final. Los Ches registered a 2-0 win to lift the trophy.

Les Phocéens have won two of their three friendlies thus far, extending their unbeaten streak across all competitions to eight games.

Valencia have lost one of their two friendlies and are winless in their last five games across all competitions, failing to score in three.

Marseille have scored at least three goals in four of their last seven friendlies. They have also kept four clean sheets in that period.

Valencia have conceded two goals apiece in four of their last five friendly games.

Los Ches have a good record against French teams, losing just five out of 28 games while recording 17 wins.

Valencia vs Marseille Prediction

The Spanish side have endured a winless run in two friendlies thus far. They failed to score in their previous outing and will look to bounce back here. They last met a French team in a mid-season friendly in 2022 and registered a 4-2 win.

Marseille have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far, winning two of the three games. They have scored eight goals while conceding just once in that period. They are unbeaten in their last three friendlies against Spanish teams and will look to build on that record here.

Considering the form of the two teams in the preseason thus far, we back the French side to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Valencia 1-3 Marseille

Valencia vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

