Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July 2023

Valencia are set to play Nottingham Forest on Tuesday at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna in a friendly game.

Valencia come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Real Betis in their most recent official fixture. A first-half goal from former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez for Real Betis was cancelled out by a second-half goal from attacker Diego Lopez for Valencia, who had American midfielder Yunus Musah sent off in the second-half.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace in their most recent official game. A first-half goal from Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for Nottingham Forest was cancelled out by a second-half goal from midfielder Will Hughes for Crystal Palace.

Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nottingham Forest have won one game, and lost three.

Dutch winger Justin Kluivert registered six goals in 15 league starts for Valencia last season.

Brazilian winger Samuel Lino registered seven goal contributions in 33 league starts for Valencia last season.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi had 11 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Nottingham Forest last season.

Wales international Brennan Johnson had 11 goal contributions in 33 league starts for Nottingham Forest last season.

Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Valencia finished 16th last season, and the club's management issues have been well-documented. Fans are not happy, understandably, with Valencia having sold star players like Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo and Lee Kang-in for little to no money. Their recent transfers have not worked out, and their most valuable assets like Yunus Musah and Giorgi Mamardashvili have also been linked with a move away.

Ruben Baraja has a tough job in his hands come the new season, and Valencia will need to add to their squad as soon as possible.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have a big squad, courtesy of their record number of players arrivals last season. Nottingham Forest bought a new squad, signing 21 players last summer, including players like Morgan Gibbs-White, Remo Freuler and Taiwo Awoniyi.

They might probably need to trim their squad a little bit. However, manager Steve Cooper deserves credit for ensuring Nottingham Forest's safety last season, making sure that all the new arrivals settled in as quickly as possible and getting them integrated into his demands.

Nottingham Forest should win here.

Prediction: Valencia 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Nottingham Forest

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to keep a clean sheet- yes