Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2022

Valencia will face Nottingham Forest at the Proponitiko Kentro Reti on Friday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The Spanish outfit have struggled to come alive under manager Gennaro Gattuso this season and currently find themselves mid-table in the La Liga standings. They, however, beat Real Betis 3-0 in their last competitive outing, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half after Los Verdiblancos were reduced to 10 men.

After Friday's game, Valencia will face AZ Alkmaar in another friendly outing before heading away to Villarreal in La Liga on New Year's Eve.

Forest have endured a difficult return to the Premier League but hit a good patch just before the international break, most notably beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. They beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last league game, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring the sole goal of the game.

The Premier League side will play the final of their four slated friendlies this weekend. They have lost their previous three games and will hope to end their poor streak on Friday.

Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Valencia and Nottingham Forest. The Spanish outfit have won three of their previous matchups while the Reds have won once.

The only draw between the two sides came in their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Only one of Valencia's five league wins this season has come on foreign grounds.

Forest have picked up just two points away from home this season, the fewest in the Premier League so far.

The Reds have scored just one away league goal this season, the fewest in the English top flight so far.

Los Che have scored 22 league goals this season, the most of any team outside the Champions League spots.

Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Valencia are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their five matches prior. They are undefeated in their last four away games and will be hopeful of a result this weekend.

Forest are on a three-game winless streak after losing just one of their six games prior. They have struggled to deliver away from home this season and could suffer yet another defeat on Friday.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Valencia vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Forest's last four away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of Valencia's last nine matches)

