Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Club Brugge last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Che edged Las Palmas to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Valencia vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's eight victories.

After a run of three defeats in six matches against Osasuna in La Liga, Valencia have lost each of their last two such matches in the competition.

After a run of 11 victories in 12 matches at home against Valencia in La Liga, Osasuna have won only one of their last three such matches in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches away from home against teams from Valencia in L Liga, Osasuna have lost two of their last three such matches in the competition.

Valencia have won their first two matches in La Liga so far this season and could begin a top-flight campaign with three consecutive victories for the first time since 2011.

Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction

Valencia have consistently punched above their weight this season and will look to secure a European place after a difficult run in the league. The likes of Andre Almeida and Hugo Duro are yet to make their mark and will need to step up this weekend.

Osasuna have improved over the past year but will be up against an in-form opponent this week. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Osasuna

Valencia vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes