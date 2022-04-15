Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with a formidable Valencia side in an important clash at the Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Osasuna Preview

Valencia are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Deportivo Alaves to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Osasuna and have won 22 out of 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's seven victories.

Valencia won the reverse fixture at El Sadar by a 4-1 margin and could pull off a league double over Osasuna for the first time in nearly eight years.

Valencia are unbeaten in their 13 home games against Osasuna in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in 10 of their 11 victories against the away side.

Osasuna have won only two of their last 38 away games against Valencia in La Liga, with their previous victory against Los Che coming in 2004.

After a run that included five defeats in seven La Liga games, Valencia are unbeaten in their last six games in the competition.

Osasuna have lost their last three La Liga games and have not lost four matches in a row since the 2016-17 season that saw the team relegated to the Segunda Division.

Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction

Valencia have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month. Los Che will need to work hard to qualify for Europe and have a point to prove in the coming weeks.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but will need to step up to give their opponents a run for their money. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Osasuna

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Valencia vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Valencia to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Goncalo Guedes to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi