Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Valencia and Osasuna square off at the Mestalla Stadium in round 25 of La Liga on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts were sent crashing back to earth in La Liga, suffering a narrow 1-0 loss against Barcelona on Sunday (March 5). Osasuna, meanwhile, head into the weekend unbeaten in seven away games this year and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Valencia's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on February 25 snapped their six-game losing streak. With 23 points from 24 games, Valencia are 19th in the standings but could move level on points with 15th-placed Cadiz with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Osasuna were denied a third consecutive victory last time out, as they were held to a goalless draw by Celta Vigo. Before that, Los Rojillos picked up a 3-2 win over Sevilla on February 26, which snapped their four-game winless run. They then edged out Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinals three days later.

With 34 points from 24 games, Osasuna are eighth in the league table, three points behind the Conference League qualification spot.

Valencia vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 41 meetings, Valencia boasts a superior record in this fixture.

Osasuna have won eight times in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Valencia are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 home games against Osasuna, with a 2-1 loss in April 2022 being the exception.

Osasuna are unbeaten in seven away games in 2023, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad on New Year’s Eve.

Valencia have lost seven of their eight games across competitions, with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in February being the exception.

Valencia vs Osasuna Prediction

Valencia have endured a horrid campaign this season and now face the reality of a relegation dogfight. Osasuna, meanwhile, have also struggled to get going in recent weeks, winning once in seven games, so both sides could cancel each other’s efforts on Saturday.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Osasuna

Valencia vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings since January 2021.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)

