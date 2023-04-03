Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with a struggling Valencia side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Monday.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Girona last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have been shockingly poor this season. Los Che slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won seven of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's four victories.

After a run of nine victories in 12 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Valencia and have won only one of their last eight such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano won the reverse fixture against Valencia by a 2-1 margin and could complete a league double over Los Che for the first time in their history.

Valencia have failed to win their last four games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their longest such streak against the away side in their top-flight history.

Valencia have won their last two games at home in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Valencia have endured a poor La Liga campaign and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. Los Che have flattered to deceive so far and will need to be at their best this week.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Valencia in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Justin Kluivert to score - Yes

