Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Valencia are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight this season. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Mallorca by a 3-1 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. Los Che held Real Sociedad to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed four victories against Valencia and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Rayo Vallecano. Valencia were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-D

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-L

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Gabriel Paulista and Thierry Correia are injured at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Hugo Guillamon served his suspension against Real Sociedad and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this game. Randy Nteka is also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: Randy Nteka

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Sergi Guardiola

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have punched above their weight this season and will want to put some pressure on La Liga's European places this season. The likes of Guardiola and Palazon have been excellent for their team will need to step up this weekend.

Valencia have managed to hit their stride in recent weeks but are prone to the occasional slump. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi