Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on an impressive Valencia side at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Almeria last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. Los Che suffered a 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 14 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed five victories against Valencia and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Valencia form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Valencia

Mouctar Diakhaby, Fran Perez, and Jose Gaya are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Giorgi Mamardashvili has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Mouctar Diakhaby, Fran Perez, Jose Gaya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano

Pathe Ciss has served his suspension for Rayo Vallecano and will be back in action on Sunday. Diego Mendez is the team's only injury concern ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Diego Mendez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Vazquez; Gonzalez, Pepelu, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Almeida

Rayo Vallecano (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Chavarria; Palazon, Valentin, Ciss, Garcia; Nteka, De Frutos

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Valencia have lost each of their last three matches in La Liga and will need to arrest their recent slump. Los Che have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano have been shockingly poor this season and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano