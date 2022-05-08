Valencia vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in a crucial encounter at the Mestalla on Tuesday.

Valencia vs Real Betis Preview

Valencia are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. Los Che played out a 0-0 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The Andalusian outfit suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Valencia vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an impressive record against Real Betis and have won 27 of the 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 13 victories.

Valencia have dominated this fixture in the recent past and have won 18 of their last 25 matches against Real Betis, scoring an impressive 50 goals in the process.

Valencia are in the midst of a poor run of form at the moment and are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home in La Liga and will look to extend the streak this week.

Valencia have received eight red cards in La Liga so far this season - more than any other team in this edition of the competition.

Real Betis have stepped up against Valencia in La Liga in the recent past and have lost only one of their last five matches against Los Che.

Valencia vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have thrived under Manuel Pellegrini and will need to bounce back from their defeat against Barcelona over the weekend. The Andalusians are three points away from a top-four place and cannot afford to suffer another poor result in this match.

Valencia have several issues to address at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this week. Real Betis have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Real Betis

Valencia vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

