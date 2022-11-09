Valencia vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Valencia take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side at the Estadio de Mestalla on Thursday.

Valencia vs Real Betis Preview

Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by arch-rivals Sevilla over the weekend and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Valencia vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Real Betis and have won 23 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 12 victories.

Valencia are winless in their last four games against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous win against them in the competition coming in February 2020.

Valencia have lost their last two home games against Real Betis without scoring a single goal and have never suffered a three-game streak of this nature against the Andalusians in their La Liga history.

Real Betis have won their last three away games against teams from the Valencia region in La Liga and are only one victory away from setting a personal best in this regard.

Valencia have lost their last two home games in La Liga and have not suffered three consecutive defeats of this nature since September 2016.

Valencia vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini and have been in impressive form this season. With Borja Iglesias and Nabil Fekir serving suspensions, the likes of Sergio Canales and Willian Jose will need to step up this week.

Valencia have been in poor form in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Real Betis

Valencia vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes