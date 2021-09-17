Valencia vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday. Real Madrid have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Valencia are in second place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been exceptional this season. Los Che eased past Osasuna by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid have also hit their stride this season and edged Inter Milan to a 1-0 victory earlier this week. Carlo Ancelotti has worked wonders with the young talents in his squad and will be intent on another victory in this fixture.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Valencia and have won 10 out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Valencia have managed six victories against Real Madrid and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid. Valencia failed to make an impact on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W

Valencia vs Real Madrid Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this week

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev are carrying knocks and are ruled out of this game. Cristian Rivero has recovered from his knock, however, and should be able to feature in this match

Injured: Cristiano Piccini, Denis Cheryshev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid need to win this game

Real Madrid

Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, and Marcelo are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Ferland Mendy is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Dimitri Foulquier; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

Valencia vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been impressive over the past week and scored an impressive five goals against Celta Vigo last weekend. Carlo Ancelotti have been excellent so far and will want to bring his experience to the fore on Sunday.

Valencia are perfectly capable of an upset but will have to work hard to take something away from this match. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

