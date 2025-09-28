Valencia vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Round seven of the Spanish La Liga comes to an end on Monday when Valencia and Real Oviedo lock horns at the Mestalla Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since April 2001, when they played out a goalless draw at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium.

Ad

Valencia were left spitting feathers last Tuesday when they played out a 2-2 draw with Espanyol after conceding a 96th-minute equalizer at the RCDE Stadium.

Having failed to win their three away matches this term (2L, 1D), Carlos Corberan’s men return to the Mestalla, where they are unbeaten in their three matches so far, playing out a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad on August 16 before serving consecutive victories over Getafe and Athletic Club.

Ad

Trending

Valencia have picked up eight points from their six La Liga matches so far to sit 12th in the league standings, level on points with 11th-placed Alaves.

On the other hand, Real Oviedo were outclassed by high-flying Barcelona on Thursday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat when the two sides met at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium.

With that result, Veljko Paunovic’s men have lost five of their opening six matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just twice, in what has been a challenging return to the Spanish top flight.

Ad

Having gained promotion from La Liga 2 last term, Oviedo have picked up just two points from the first 18 available in La Liga to sit 19th in the table, level on points with rock-bottom Girona.

Valencia vs Real Oviedo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 43 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides, Valencia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Oviedo have picked up 23 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Paunovic’s men have failed to win their last nine games against Valencia, losing four and claiming three draws since a 3-0 victory in January 1997.

Valencia are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine La Liga home matches, claiming six wins and two draws since the start of March.

Ad

Valencia vs Real Oviedo Prediction

While Valencia have struggled for consistency this season, they will be backing themselves against a Real Oviedo side who are yet to find their feet since returning to the big leagues.

Corberan’s men have been tough to beat on home turf this year and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Real Oviedo

Ad

Valencia vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Oviedo’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More