Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with its first set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Real Sociedad in an intriguing clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Valencia vs Real Sociedad Preview
Valencia finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side eased past Torino by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Sociedad, on the other hand, finished in 11th place in the league table last season and have struggled to make an impact in recent months. La Real played out a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Valencia vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Valencia have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 17 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 15 victories.
- After a run of three defeats on the trot at the hands of Real Sociedad in La Liga, Valencia won the previous game played between the two teams by a 1-0 margin in January 2025.
- Real Sociedad have won only one of their last eight matches away from home against Valencia in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in September 2023.
- Real Sociedad are unbeaten in three of their last four matches against teams from Valencia in La Liga but have failed to win their last two such games.
- Valencia have lost their opening game of the season in only one of their last eight league campaigns.
Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction
Real Sociedad have blown hot and cold over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong going into this game. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.
Valencia have shown signs of improvement in recent months but have performed well below expectations in recent years. Both teams have been tentative at best in the weeks leading up to this fixture and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Real Sociedad
Valencia vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes