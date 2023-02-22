Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023

Valencia host Real Sociedad at the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, desperate to end their losing run and return to winning ways.

Since beating Real Betis 3-0 in November, the Bats have gone their next eight top-flight matches without a victory, losing seven, including each of their last five.

Such a precipitous decline in form has seen them plummet from the top half of the standings into the relegation zone with just 20 points from 22 games.

Gennaro Gattuso was given the boot in January, with Voro taking over as the interim manager until Ruben Baraja became the new permanent coach on 14 February.

Given their torrid run currently, the Spaniard will have to produce something extraordinary to rescue the club from the humiliation of relegation, a prospect not seen in 36 years.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, are making merry in third with 43 points from 22 games, as only the 'big two' of Barcelona and Real Madrid are ahead of them in the standings.

It's been a season of resurgence for the Basque Country outfit, who blew hot and cold last season, but have returned to their best this time around and are competing for the Champions League spots.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 games between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Valencia winning 15 times over Sociedad and losing on 12 occasions.

Valencia have lost just one of their last 11 games against Real Sociedad in La Liga - a 3-0 loss in February 2020.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, they have drawn more games against Real Sociedad than any other opponent in the competition (6).

Real Sociedad have only lost two of their last 11 visits to Valencia in La Liga, this after losing eight of their previous 11 away games against them in the competition beforehand.

Valencia have won just 20 points after 22 games in La Liga - their second lowest tally at this stage of a season, ahead of only the 1982-83 season (17 points), when they finished 15th.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Valencia are down in the dumps right now and Real Sociedad have all the tools in their arsenal to inflict further damage on them.

Prediction: Valencia 0-1 Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

