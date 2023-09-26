Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Wednesday.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Preview

Valencia are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Che were held to a 2-2 draw by Almeria in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. La Real edged Getafe to a narrow 4-3 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 12 victories.

After a run of four defeats on the trot against Real Sociedad in La Liga between 2016 and 2017, Valencia have lost only one of their last 12 matches against La Real in the competition.

After a run of five defeats in six matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Valencia are unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last five matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga - only one win fewer than in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Valencia are winless in their last 11 matches played out on Wednesdays in La Liga.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Valencia have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Diego Lopez and Hugo Duro have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Real Sociedad are yet to hit their stride this season but have shown flashes of brilliance so far. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes