Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Valencia take on Real Sociedad at Estadio Mestalla in an important game on Sunday.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign. La Real suffered a shock 4-0 defeat against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey this week and have several amends to make ahead of this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. Los Che suffered a 3-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 15 out of 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 12 victories.

Valencia have won only one of their last six matches against Real Sociedad and have plenty of work to do this weekend.

Valencia have a poor home record against Real Sociedad and have lost five of their last 10 La Liga matches against La Real at the Mestalla.

Valencia are winless in their last four matches in La Liga and have faced Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid during this period.

Real Sociedad are currently on their worst away run of the season and have failed to win their last three away matches in La Liga.

Valencia have picked up 14 points from losing positions in La Liga this season - the most by any team in the competition so far.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have excellent players in their ranks but have hit a poor patch in recent weeks. The Basque side will look to achieve a top-four finish this season and needs to arrest what has been a definitive slump.

Valencia are yet to recover from their player exodus and will need to work hard to make the most of a decidedly transitional year. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Sociedad to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi