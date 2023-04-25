Valencia vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2023

Valencia will welcome Real Valladolid to the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga action on Thursday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games as they recorded a 2-0 away win over local rivals Elche on Sunday. The win helped them climb to 18th place in the league table. They have 30 points to their name from as many games, the same as 17th-placed Almeria, and need at least a point from the game to climb out of the relegation zone.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording wins in their last two games. In their previous outing, Monchu's 24th-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 win over Girona.

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 93 times in all competitions since 1948, with all but four meetings taking place in La Liga. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 43 wins to their name. The visitors have 25 wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat against the visitors in their last 13 games.

They have suffered just one defeat since 2002 at home against Valladolid, scoring at least two goals in seven games in that period.

Six of Valencia's eight wins in La Liga this season have come at home. Just three of Valladolid's 10 wins in La Liga this term have come in their travels.

Valladolid have scored two or more goals in just two of their 15 away games in La Liga this season.

Only first-placed Barcelona (4) have played fewer draws than the visitors (5) in La Liga this season.

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los che have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 meetings against the visitors, with that defeat coming in the reverse fixture in January. If they fall to a defeat in this match, it will be the visitors' first league double over the hosts since the 1998-99 campaign.

Pucelanos have seen an upturn in form in the league recently and are unbeaten in their last three games. They head into the game in better form in comparison to the hosts but have failed to score in three of their last six meetings against the hosts.

Valencia have suffered just one defeat in their last four home games. They have failed to score in just one of their last six home games and are the favorites in this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Valencia's home record against the visitors, we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Real Valladolid

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cyle Larin to score or assist any time - Yes

