Valencia vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

Valencia will entertain Real Valladolid at Mestalla in La Liga on Saturday. Valladolid have won just four of their 26 league games and are at the bottom of the league table with 16 points. The hosts have not fared much better and are in 18th place with 24 points.

Los Ches are winless in their last three league games, playing out two draws. They met Osasuna in their previous outing last week and were held to a 3-3 draw. Diego López broke the deadlock in the 14th minute and Umar Sadiq bagged a brace.

The visitors are winless in their last seven league games. They arrested their losing streak after six games last week with a 1-1 home draw against Las Palmas. Substitute Juanmi Latasa equalized in the 63rd minute after Sandro gave Las Palmas the lead in the 22nd minute.

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 101 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 47 wins. Valladolid have 27 wins to their name and 27 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins when they last met in the 2022-23 league campaign. Valladolid continued that run with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Valencia have seen conclusive results in their six home games in 2025, with three wins and three losses.

Real Valladolid have lost their last seven away games in all competitions, conceding 23 goals.

Both teams have kept two clean sheets in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have the worst goalscoring record in La Liga this season, scoring 17 goals in 26 games. They also have the worst defensive record, conceding 60 times in these games.

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los Ches have lost just one of their last five league games, with two ending in draws. They have won three of their last four La Liga home games, keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games in this fixture, recording three consecutive wins and are strong favorites.

Hugo Duro remains sidelined with a calf injury and is a confirmed absentee. Thierry Correia is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Pucelanos have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions while suffering eight losses. They are on an eight-game losing streak in their travels in La Liga and might struggle here.

Amath Ndiaye and Robert Kenedy are not in contention to start while Joseph Aidoo and André Ferreira are sidelined with injuries.

Los Ches have an impressive home record in this fixture and, considering Valladolid's poor run of form, we back the hosts to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Real Valladolid

Valencia vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

