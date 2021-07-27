Valencia vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Valencia face Real Zaragoza at the Pinatar Arena Football Center in a pre-season friendly fixture on Wednesday.

Valencia have been unbeaten in their pre-season campaign so far and will go into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Cartagena. Jose Bordalas' side will look to continue their great run of form on Wednesday as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Real Zaragoza, on the other hand, have had mixed results in their pre-season campaign so far. However, Juan Ignacio Martinez's side will go into Wednesday's game off the back of a 2-0 win against Elche.

This will be Zaragoza's final friendly before the commencement of the 2021-22 season and they will hope to finish their pre-season campaign on a high.

Both sides will be looking to win the game on Wednesday, and that should make for an interesting fixture.

Valencia vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

As expected, Valencia have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Real Zaragoza only winning one.

Valencia demolished Real Zaragoza 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in 2017. Goals from Santi Mina, Robert Ibanez and Ruben Vezo were enough to secure all three points, while Jorge Pombo scored a consolation goal for Zaragoza.

Valencia Form Guide: yet to play

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: yet to play

Valencia vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Lee is with South Korea at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Valencia

Valencia have no injury worries ahead of Wednesday's game. However, Carlos Soler and Kang-in Lee are unavailable for the game, having been called up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by their respective countries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Carlos Soler, Kang-in Lee

Real Zaragoza

Daniel Lasure is out for the foreseeable future, having been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Apart from that, Juan Ignacio Martinez will have a full-strength side to choose from for Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Daniel Lasure

Valencia vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ ¡Comenzamos la primera sesión de trabajo de hoy!#pretemporadaRZ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/HDskeSuPPs — Real Zaragoza 🦁🤍💙 (@RealZaragoza) July 27, 2021

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Rivero; Toni Lato, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete, Thierry Correia; Alex Blanco, Uros Racic, Jorge Saenz, Yunus Musah; Ruben Sobrino, Maximiliano Gomez

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Pep Chavarria, Jair, Alejandro Frances, Javi Hernandez; Alberto Zapater, Javi Ros, Inigo Eguaras; Juan Narvaez, Sergio Bermejo, Haris Vuckic

Valencia vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Valencia are overwhelming favorites based on form and quality and should have no trouble getting past Real Zaragoza on Wednesday.

We predict Valencia will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Valencia 2-0 Real Zaragoza

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P