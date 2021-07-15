Valencia vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Valencia take on Villarreal at the Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort on Friday in a pre-season friendly fixture. This will be both sides' first friendly prior to the 2021-22 season.

Valencia last played back in May in a 0-0 draw against Huesca. Jose Bordalas will look to get his managerial stint with the club off to a strong start against Villarreal on Friday.

Villarreal will be in high-spirits ahead of the 2021-22 season. Unai Emery's side will be going into the game off the back of their UEFA Europa League victory against Manchester United back in May. The Yellow Submarine will hope that they can pick up where they left off with a win against Valencia on Friday.

📸 José Bordalás and his coaching staff for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣➖2⃣2⃣ season #JuntsAnemAMUNT 🦇 — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) July 14, 2021

Both sides will go into the game hoping to come away unscathed as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Valencia have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Los Murcielagos have won three of their last five league meetings, with Villarreal winning two.

Unai Emery's side came away as 2-1 winners the last time these sides met. Late goals from Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler were enough to secure all three points after Gerard Moreno gave Villarreal the lead in the first half.

Valencia Form Guide: yet to play

Villarreal Form Guide: yet to play

Valencia vs Villarreal Team News

Chukwueze will miss the game due to injury

Valencia

Valencia have no injury worries ahead of their clash with Villarreal on Friday.

Jose Gaya, Daniel Wass, Denis Cheryshev, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Maximiliano Gomez and Kang-in Lee are all unavailable. They have been on international duty with their respective countries in recent weeks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jose Gaya, Daniel Wass, Denis Cheryshev, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Maximiliano Gomez, Kang-in Lee

Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze is currently recovering from an injury he picked up at the end of the 2020-21 season and is out for the game on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan and Gerard Moreno are all unavailable, having been on international duty with their respective countries.

Injured: Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Gerard Moreno

Valencia vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Boulaye Dia has already met @UnaiEmery_ and his Villarreal team-mates! 🤜💥🤛 pic.twitter.com/2kF8J1dM47 — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) July 14, 2021

Valencia Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jasper Cillessen; Toni Lato, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Alex Blanco, Uros Racic, Vicente Esquerdo, Jason; Ruben Sobrino

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alberto Moreno, Jorge Cuenca, Aissa Mandi, Mario Gaspar; Moi Gomez, Manu Morlanes, Alex Baena, Yeremi Pino; Boulaye Dia, Paco Alcacer

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction

With the quality available on both sides, this game is sure to be an exciting one.

We predict both teams will score goals in a well-contested draw.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Villarreal

Edited by Peter P