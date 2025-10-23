Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

The 2025-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with the Derbi de la Comunitat this weekend as Valencia lock horns with local rivals Villarreal in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Valencia vs Villarreal Preview
Valencia are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Villarreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Villarreal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Valencia have a good historical record against Villarreal and have won 24 out of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 21 victories.
- After a run of three victories on the trot in all competitions, Villarreal have remained winless in their last four games and have lost two of these games, conceding a total of nine goals in the process.
- Valencia are winless in their last four matches in La Liga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin against Athletic Bilbao last month.
- Villarreal have conceded at least one goal in nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao last month.
Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction
Villarreal have been largely impressive so far this season and will be intent on bouncing back from their recent slump this weekend. Gerard Moreno and Alberto Moleiro can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.
Valencia have been inconsistent yet again this season and are yet to hit their stride in La Liga. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Villarreal
Valencia vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes