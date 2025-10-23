Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

The 2025-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with the Derbi de la Comunitat this weekend as Valencia lock horns with local rivals Villarreal in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Valencia vs Villarreal Preview

Valencia are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Villarreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good historical record against Villarreal and have won 24 out of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 21 victories.

After a run of three victories on the trot in all competitions, Villarreal have remained winless in their last four games and have lost two of these games, conceding a total of nine goals in the process.

Valencia are winless in their last four matches in La Liga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin against Athletic Bilbao last month.

Villarreal have conceded at least one goal in nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao last month.

Ad

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been largely impressive so far this season and will be intent on bouncing back from their recent slump this weekend. Gerard Moreno and Alberto Moleiro can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Valencia have been inconsistent yet again this season and are yet to hit their stride in La Liga. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Villarreal

Valencia vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More