Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2024

Spanish football is back in action with another edition of the Derbi de la Communitat this week as Villarreal lock horns with local rivals Valencia in an intriguing La Liga fixture on Tuesday.

Valencia vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Celta Vigo to an important 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Che edged Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a slight edge over their rivals in the Derbi de la Communitat and have won 24 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 21 victories.

After a run of consecutive victories against Villarreal in La Liga, Valencia are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

After a run of three defeats at home against Villarreal in La Liga, Valencia are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in 18 matches to start the calendar year in La Liga, Valencia have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

After a run of five consecutive matches without a victory in La Liga, Valencia won their previous league game against Rayo Vallecano by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction

Valencia have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. The likes of Sergi Canos and Hugo Duro can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Villarreal have flattered to deceive this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Villarreal

Valencia vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes