Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Wednesday.

Valencia vs Villarreal Preview

Valencia are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. Los Che slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cadiz in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Celta Vigo by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won 23 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 20 victories.

Valencia have won their last four matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga and have won five such games on the trot against the Yellow Submarines for the first time in their history.

Villarreal have won their last two matches against Valencia in La Liga and could win three consecutive matches against Los Che only for the third time in the competition.

Villarreal have suffered defeat in their last four derbies away from home in La Liga - their worst run in this regard in the history of the competition.

After a run of only five points from 11 matches in La Liga, Valencia have picked up 13 points from their last 11 games in the competition.

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been in impressive form in La Liga this season and will be intent on securing their place in Europe. The likes of Samuel Chukwueze and Nicolas Jackson have stepped up this season and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Valencia can pack a punch on their day but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Villarreal

Valencia vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Chukwueze to score - Yes

