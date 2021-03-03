Valencia vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another important fixture as Valencia take on Villarreal at the Mestalla on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia have struggled to cope with their exodus last year and find themselves in 14th place in the La Liga standings at the moment. Los Che have been inconsistent over the past few weeks and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are fighting for a top-four finish under Unai Emery and will need to put together a string of victories in the coming weeks. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 2-0 defeat against league-leaders Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Valencia vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Valencia have a slight historical advantage over Villarreal as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 20 games out of a total of 48 matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have managed 18 victories against Valencia and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Villarreal. Paco Alcacer and Dani Parejo scored against their former team on the day and will want to make a similar impact on this match.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-D

Valencia vs Villarreal Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev are carrying injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby was sent off against Getafe last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Denis Cheryshev

Suspended: Mouctar Diakhaby

Paco Alcacer is back for this game

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, and Francis Coquelin in this match. Mario Gaspar has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Francis Coquelin

Doubtful: Mario Gaspar

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Kevin Gameiro, Moi Gomez

Wednesdays are for wallpapers! 📱 pic.twitter.com/l6MNgdcbdk — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) March 3, 2021

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Ruben Pena; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have enjoyed a fruitful campaign under Unai Emery this season but have only managed to pick up three points from their last five games. The Yellow Submarines have an outside chance of breaking into the top four and will need to arrest their slump this weekend.

Valencia have failed to meet expectations this season and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Villarreal

