Valladolid vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valladolid host Sevilla on Saturday as Julen Lopetegui's side look to consolidate their place in the top four of La Liga.

Sevilla are currently fourth in the league, three points off Real Madrid in third, and have been in good form of late.

Julen Lopetegui's side are on a three-game unbeaten streak and look to have gotten out of the rough patch of form they suffered last month.

Meanwhile, Sergio Soriano's Valladolid have had a torrid season and find themselves in a relegation scrap. The Albivioletas are currently 16th in La Liga, only three points off the drop zone.

Soriano's side have been unbeaten in their last three games, but the Spaniard will need his side to start picking up victories if they are to avoid relegation.

Sevilla need to win this game to have a chance of finishing in the top three this season.

Valladolid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides does not make for good reading as far as Valladolid is concerned. Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five clashes, having won three meetings against the Albivioletas.

The honors were shared between the two sides in the reverse fixture earlier this season as the match ended 1-1.

Valladolid Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Sevilla Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Valladolid vs Sevilla Team News

Sevilla will welcome back Joan Jordan and Diego Carlos from suspension on Saturday

Valladolid

Sergio will be without a host of players for the game against Sevilla on Saturday. Kiko, Marcos de Sousa, Jota Neves and Raul Carnero will all miss the game due to injury.

Pablo Hervias is likely out for the season after rupturing his meniscus back in February.

Injured: Kiko, Marcos de Sousa, Raul Carnero, Jota Neves, Pablo Hervias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Lopetegui's side will be without Aleix Vidal and Fernando for the game on Saturday. The duo are still recovering from injuries they picked up earlier this month.

Julen Lopetegui will, however, welcome back Joan Jordan and Diego Carlos from suspension.

Injured: Aleix Vidal, Fernando

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valladolid vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto; Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Joaquin Fernandez, Saidy Janko; Fabian Orellana, Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano; Sergi Guardiola, Shon Weissman

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Alejandro Gomez, Suso; Youssef En-Nesyri

Valladolid vs Sevilla Prediction

This should be a fairly straightforward La Liga game for Julen Lopetegui's men.

We expect Sevilla to have too much quality in their side for Valladolid on Saturday.

Prediction: Valladolid 0-2 Sevilla