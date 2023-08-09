Valmiera vs Partizani Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Valmiera entertain Partizani at Stadions Skonto in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

Both teams were impressive in the previous qualifying round. Valmiera sealed a 10-0 aggregate win over Tre Penne of San Marino, while Partizani handed Andorra’s Atletic Club d'Escaldes a 5-1 drubbing. Although those were weaker oppositions, the results were as a morale booster.

Valmiera are appearing in the Conference League for the third time, moving a step further in each edition. In 2021-22, the Latvian side bowed out in the first qualifying round but reached the second qualifying round in the next edition. They're now in the third qualifying round. Valmiera are hoping to extend their three-game winning streak.

Partizani, meanwhile, will seek to maintain their consistency as they head for Riga. The Albanian team have suffered only one defeat in ten games and have lost once in their last five trips.

“Valmiera are a team we don’t really know because this is our first time. However, we’ll strive to avoid goals and strive to score,” says coach Zoran Zekic.

Demat e Kuq are also in the third qualifying round for the first time. Their best previous record was a second-round qualifying round run achieved in 2021-22.

Striker Alfred Mensah from Ghana remains unavailable for selection due to illness. Endri Celaj and new recruit Albers Keko are expected to man the attack.

Valmiera vs Partizani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valmiera have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 15 goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Valmiera boast two wins in six Europa Conference League games as opposed to five wins in eight games for Partizani.

Partizani have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

Valmiera have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Partizani have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Valmiera: W-W-W-L-L; Partizani: W-W-L-D-W

Valmiera vs Partizani Prediction

Camilo Mena, who scored two goals for Valmiera in the previous round, has left. Alioune Ndoye is expected to step in his shoes. The Senegalese striker boasts two goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, despite persistent reports of imminent departure, Partizani still have Tedi Cara in their books. The Albania international has scored twice and remains their main attacking threat.

Partizani are expected to pull through despite playing away due to their superior quality.

Prediction: Valmiera 1-2 Partizani

Valmiera vs Partizani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Partizani

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Partizani to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Valmiera to score - Yes