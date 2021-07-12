Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb are back in action with a UEFA Champions League qualifier this week as they take on Valur at the Vodafonevollurinn Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this match.

Valur have been impressive in recent years and have effectively dominated Icelandic football for the past two seasons. The home side can be a threat in its own backyard and will want to prove its mettle in this fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, are seasoned European campaigners and will want to reach the UEFA Champions League this year. The Croatian outfit has excellent players in its ranks but will have to cope with unfamiliar surroundings this week.

Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

Dinamo Zagreb have a predictably good record against Valur and have won the only game played between the two teams. Valur have never managed a victory against Dinamo Zagreb and have a hurdle to overcome this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg earlier this month and ended in a 3-2 victory for Dinamo Zagreb. Valur were impressive on the day but will have to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Valur form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Valur need to win this game

Valur

Valur were impressive against Dinamo Zagreb last week and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team. The Icelandic outfit is likely to set up on the counter in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb have a strong squad

Dinamo Zagreb

Bruno Petkovic and Mario Gavranovic have returned from Euro 2020 but might not be able to feature in this match. Sadegh Moharrami and François Moubandje are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Sadegh Moharrami, François Moubandje

Doubtful: Bruno Petkovic, Mario Gavranovic

Suspended: None

Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Valur Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hannes Halldorsson; Birkir Mar Saevarsson, Johannes Vall, Rasmus Christiansen, Sebastian Starke Hedlund; Haukur Pall Sigurdsson, Kristinn Freyr Sigurdsson, Sverrir Pall Hjaltested, Christian Kohler; Patrick Pedersen, Sigurdur Egill Larusson

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Stojanovic, Josko Gvardiol; Lovro Majer, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic; Luka Ivanusec, Dario Spikic, Mislav Orsic

Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb have several experienced stars in their ranks with the likes of Livakovic and Gvardiol making names for themselves at Euro 2020. North Macedonian star Arijan Ademi scored a brace in the first leg and will be intent on finding the back of the net in this match.

Valur, on the other hand, will be intent on pulling off an upset and are dark horses in this qualification campaign. Dinamo Zagreb are seasoned campaigners, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valur 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

