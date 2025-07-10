Valur vs Flora Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Valur will welcome Flora to Valsvöllur in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. The visitors made it to the group stage of the inaugural edition of the competition while Valsarar have never qualified for a UEFA competition.

Ad

The hosts extended their winning streak across all competitions to five games with a 2-0 away triumph over Vestri in the Besta deild karla last week. They were eliminated from the second qualifying round last season, suffering a 4-1 loss on aggregate to St. Mirren.

The visitors met rivals Kalju in the Meistriliiga last week and registered a 1-0 win. It was a close game, and Andero Kaares scored the only goal of the match in stoppage time. They lost 3-2 to Víkingur Reykjavík in the third qualifying round last season.

Ad

Trending

Valur vs Flora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will take on an Estonian team for the first time in a competitive match.

The visitors have met Icelandic opponents thrice. They have a balanced record in these meetings, with a win, a draw, and a defeat to their name. Notably, their defeat in the third qualifying round of the Conference League last season was registered against an Icelandic team (Víkingur).

The hosts have won just one of their last 12 games in European qualifiers.

Valsarar are winless in their last six home games in European qualifiers, failing to score in four.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 13 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins.

Valsarar are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions.

Ad

Valur vs Flora Prediction

Valsarar are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in all competitions and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least three goals in seven games in that period. Notably, their only win in the Conference League qualifiers have been registered away from home.

The visitors are winless in their last six away games in European qualifiers, suffering four defeats. Notably, they have drawn their only away meeting against an Icelandic team thus far.

Ad

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form, and considering their recent record in European qualifiers, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Valur 1-1 Flora

Valur vs Flora Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More